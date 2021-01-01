By @hen_radio
Various Nomad_label sound objkts
#98380 Crypto Noise series #00By blusimonwasem tz1cP...NNGkC
#99466 Crypto Noise series #01By blusimonwasem tz1cP...NNGkC
#100843 Crypto Noise series #02By blusimonwasem tz1cP...NNGkC
#100943 Crypto Noise series #03By blusimonwasem tz1cP...NNGkC
#101079 Crypto Noise series #04By blusimonwasem tz1cP...NNGkC
#194594 cryptochristo - ode to joy tape speed distortionBy nomadelabel tz1Z5...Z6ua3
#195042 Tua TempestadeBy nomadelabel tz1Z5...Z6ua3
#195568 Fierce and Fabulosa - work in processBy nomadelabel tz1Z5...Z6ua3
#199974 STE-002[undefined].mp3 - 1hz estúdioBy nomadelabel tz1Z5...Z6ua3
#200478 Pire(กองฟืน) - pradit-saengkrai(thailand)By nomadelabel tz1Z5...Z6ua3
