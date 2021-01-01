Teia Surf in the City

By @ TeiaSurf
A sample of HenRadio's finest audio tracks (6mb or less). Made for the Teia afterParty at NFTNYC 2022.
#657027 Our projectBy Ed_Marola tz1im...vA2DK
#514687 The BarBy elnegropacaso tz1VJ...og2ii
#517374 QUIERO MÁSBy jules4now tz2CG...QiLFn
#713402 blip1By lauzaki tz1ZT...ateJX
#564670 TERMINAL DOGMA 2By psilosamples tz1bT...A5tCF
#513919 Good Vibes - Music #1 of 27By samyuellmongkhounsavath tz2Mx...XYaBu
#630641 Subiendo SoloBy SadBlu tz1Mq...WgKSD
#678922 Portal Trax #13By DarkandDark tz1MP...RG9ms
#522044 Call me? tonight maybeBy beruang1625 tz1gJ...FS3j5
#551208 Like the old dayBy anotherlostboy tz2MH...cWvYy
#281080 Part EuiaBy hicetpunk tz1i5...Zsadg
#551909 Touching MedusaBy obliviontoo tz1Xw...kHgxX
#633430 blenderoni's Lost Tapez #4By blenderoni tz1ea...Mico4
#634266 NobodyBy jburn tz1XQ...vrrro
#638790 WAVES 1-DRILLBy vicehc tz1S6...FJ4n4
#642636 Ordinary LifeBy tribaltroublepainter tz2PL...kNkA5
#551076 "Portrait of Cannon Jones"By cannonjones_973 tz2RW...AmuQq
#562756 "Errar"- Aida Rojas (feat. Hilandera)By misticavision tz1Qe...CHHGn
#565809 A MELHOR HORA É AGORA [DEMO VERSION]By zilladxg tz1Y4...mcdzn
#636061 Assimilation.poemBy herbalteagyal tz1Ku...AvGyc
#559011 Night DriveBy kerosan tz2Rq...o87yj
#472517 GEUNTBy 3dv4rd tz1ah...Zdqo8
#69346 Rose ambietBy hiftogon tz1bq...iNrR1
#423301 eternal gnosis - CandelabroBy vinylshop tz1ii...9yc7n
#679509 Interlude of StormsBy analoguei_o tz2G2...o1dtj
#513312 Mirror Moments - spoken wordBy fiveminutestories tz1NM...3UYJ7
#591934 Por el Amor - ΩH2O647kΩBy lenticularclouds tz1aE...s1Vto
#341851 Welcome to the MetaverseBy baseput tz1eq...WYZGJ
#638352 JPEGSBy Arkii tz1iY...ucbjv
#563573 Sound Of TimeBy jovanfta tz1Vr...EQYCf
#727969 3.3 TouchBy chillkiddy tz1d9...vGJMp
#195132 TROPICAL PUNCHBy Ejkew tz1Qb...iEZ5G
#638434 f-g#-a#-c (2007)By kretuarg tz1bc...FZZUV
#564717 GracilityBy themicrogram tz1MA...MFQVQ
#553459 Pasar Sepi Karenamu, Tentu MenderuBy jimsadrian tz1LP...oEGCG
#518924 Barong, Remix 3By Saktiisback tz1Sr...sJ6c3
#682756 Logbook - ℵ∂√µ ßæÞBy lucy tz1du...WCoqQ
#195105 Call OutBy madboy tz1W9...A61TK
#464620 Move 1.0 - QueenEarthBy queenearth tz1WT...bJ7XG
#592094 Return of the ballasBy hiftogon tz1bq...iNrR1
#722471 Flower MeadowBy hybrid tz1Yw...6BQpM
#424688 44By Maria tz1Up...x4NM6
#586398 By andreadris tz1Ma...j5BMp
#359676 LANGISBy siamartista tz1cH...Do29p
#463667 "CLOUD SURFING" by LOVEBUX / GULCHESBy hplovebux tz1Nh...PaFuB
#558434 Headband (a poem by Ashedelic)By ashedelic tz1QQ...cfyLd
#586539 Tego Dego BoomBy Ed_Marola tz1im...vA2DK
#587616 ImmersionBy tezosmiami tz2WN...JKMWE
#628284 MEMOIRBy commonsense tz1c8...5FHrt
#469263 Yes, It's An Invitation To The NightBy zimbabwe3000 tz1Rm...PRHBR
#630865 Objkt #1By tz2Ec...VVKZo
#418913 THE RUSHBy cajabeats tz1b5...Kj1H7
#342065 You're Thе ОneBy kipaloops tz1YQ...xeWYk
#360476 Get your nerves cutBy analoguei_o tz2G2...o1dtj
#270232 Can it bass?By MisterReborn tz2Sc...hwzN4
#466890 Mindset (The NFT) - QueenEarth (feat. Black Chakra)By queenearth tz1WT...bJ7XG
#121423 HEN100days/secsBy JackJulian tz1TH...xSVWt
#728089 07 LUCKYBy psilosamples tz1bT...A5tCF
#431805 Bodyel - The DancerBy floresfeias tz1UF...fu3CG
Teia Surf in the City
Project 5am
Samyuell Mongkhounsavath
The Odd Drop
Step Closer - EP
Buffing The Crystal Clear
i <3 ny
Sound Track
The Mole's King Tomb
MindVomit FM
Lucy
mambembe AI (os metasambas)
www.henradio.xyz Halloween
Hen.Radio jingle #1
Marola Songs
The PeaceMakers - The Lockdown Sessions
Echoedreaming - Songs From The Dream
GabPol
Zimbabwe3000
Nomad Label
We love Marcello, dead or not
Tezos-Artcast Mix Tape #1
Hicathon Dev
Eclectic Coups de Coeur #1
Ambient Atmosphere
Experimental Brazil
House
Cryptobeat
Trance
